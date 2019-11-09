Britney Spears still struggles with low self-esteem: “That’s why I slouch”
The singer performs exercises for posture, to improve emotional state.
Recently Britney Spears has shared in his Instagram video, in which he demonstrated exercises for the back. In the video, the singer dressed in a bikini, doing exercises of yoga paired with a coach who supports her, lying on his back.
Body language is everything! How we speak and how you carry yourself can affect our mood. I have problems with self esteem, so I slouch. These exercises every day to help me become stronger also perform their fun. Every time I feel the effect of them, because it was not used when my back arched,
— said in a microblog Spears. In the video, the singer noted that arching my back and inverted postures open the chest area and make it easier to breathe.
Britney can be called a sports fan — if she doesn’t do yoga and stretching, she is at the gym and regularly posts snippets of their studies in Instagram.
Not like a lot of cardio. My body has good muscle memory, I used to be a gymnast. I like the isolated exercise. The most important thing — repetition. But it’s pretty boring, so I got a booklet with different favorite exercises
told in the social network star.