Briton caught in Thailand of the biggest carp in the world
July 3, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Briton caught in Thailand Siamese carp, weighing 232 pounds, said .
To lift and weigh the fish, 42-year-old John Harvey needed the help of two people. In honor of the catch the man got treated to all fishermen on the lake beer.
John broke the previous world record of 10 pounds. Previously, the maximum weight Siamese carp was up to 222 pounds.
The Siamese carp is the largest member of the family Cyprinidae. Giant fish live in the rivers and lakes of Southeast Asia, particularly in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and South Vietnam.
