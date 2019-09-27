Briton suspected of stealing due to too much manhood
When 47-year-old Briton Steve am Whitehurst, who was accompanied by his 46-year-old girlfriend Mandy Shenton with his eight month old grandson was standing at the cash register in the sports shop where the was shopping, they were approached by the Manager and, pointing to the suspicious three-dimensional “bulge” in tight jeans Steve asked what he had there. The woman suspected that the buyer is trying to make in my pants stolen things. Watchers explained that it’s just a penis and there is nothing illegal. However, the woman continued to argue with him. Then the British had to publicly take off his pants — in front of everyone. “See, I have nothing to hide,” he said.
However, it was not enough. “She kept asking, “What is this bulge?””. In the end the man went along with a security guard in the dressing room, where he was forced to remove my underwear to prove his innocence.
“I took off my panties. The guard shook his head and ran out to speak to the Manager. I’ve heard it said, “Please tell me he’s got something there”. But the guy replied, “No,” said Steve, who called the incident “the most dreadful event in his life.” He filed a complaint to the company management. “It was so humiliating. Then, as they did with Steve, disgusting,” says Mandy.
The representative of the store says that the buyer himself to blame, and that employees had reason to suspect him. Whitehurst concluded through a lot of things. With one of the jackets that he Meryl disappeared electronic label. When the Manager spoke to him, he showed aggression. And no one asked him to remove his pants and underwear — he went to the locker room.
Steve and Mandy told the newspaper The Sun, the length of his manhood is 25.4 cm.
