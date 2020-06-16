Broke 20-year record streak of Federer
Roger Federer
Due to the injury of Roger Federer broke his record streak that lasted since 2000.
This year will be for 38-year-old Swiss is the first season since 2000 in which he reached the final of at least one ATP tournament.
Last year, the former first racket of the world has set a record – last season was his 20th with the final of the ATP tournament in a row.
Among current players for this indicator are approaching the second racket of the world Rafael Nadal, boyfriend Elina Svitolina Gael Monfils and the first racket of the world Novak Djokovic, whose current season was the 17th, 16th and 15th in a row, respectively.
The number of seasons in a row with the outputs in the final of the ATP tournaments (players).
- Roger Federer (Switzerland) – 20 (2000-2019).
- Rafael Nadal (Spain) – 17 (2004-2020).
- Gael Monfis (France) – 16 (2005-2020).
- Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 15 (2006-2020).
We will remind, in February, Roger had surgery on his right knee, but recently he had to make a second arthroscopic procedure.