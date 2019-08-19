Broke a unique record series Zinchenko V Manchester city (video)
Zinchenko in combat with Erik Lamela
On the eve of the English Premier League matches of the second round.
The champion of the country club “Manchester city” took on the native Etihad finalist of last draw of League of Champions – Tottenham.
Striking the match ended in a draw 2:2.
At the same time, the team of Josep Guardiola scored on 90+3 minute victory, it would seem that goal.
However, the joy of Gabriel Jesus was premature – VAR canceled goal Brazilian.
Thus, at the 24th match was interrupted a record series of the Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko. Earlier in the championship of England Zinchenko won in all matches (23 of them 21 – in basis), which came out on the field.
At the same time, 8 MS victory was gained with the participation of Ukrainian in the last season, 14 in the past and one victory in the opening round of the season.
Let’s add, that Alexander had one of his worst matches for “my Teams” for the last time, winning only 38% of the martial arts.