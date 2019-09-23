Broke in Russia threats to Ukraine because of the “formula Steinmeier”
In Russia decided that Ukraine could lose the Donbass, if not implementeret “formula Steinmeier”. This was stated by the odious Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov.
At the same time he criticized the statement of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, according to which “formula Steinmeier” does not exist, and the holding of elections in the Donbass uncontrolled insist the administration of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
“Formula Steinmeier” exists: it stems from the Minsk agreements and suggests special status for Donbass. Kiev does not want to accept it? Will be left without a formula and without the Donbass”, — wrote Pushkov in the social network.
We will remind, people’s Deputy Sergey Rakhmanin explained why the use of “formula Steinmeier” can turn to the Ukraine disaster.
Thus, the Ukrainian foreign Ministry deny that Ukraine has agreed to implement the formula for the sake of a quick peace in the Donbass.
