Broke the jaw of a teammate: “Karpaty” drove the ex-football player of “Roma”
Karpaty Lviv has announced the termination of the contract with 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Kevin Mendez, who joined the club in 2018 from the Italian “Roma” (he spoke in the lease for the Swiss “Lausanne” and the club of the Italian series With “Viterbese Castrense”).
“Even during the coaching Spaniard Fabri Gonzalez player twice, without good reason, were not at exercise that negatively affected the recovery and the preparatory process of the team.
In accordance with the requirements of the contract Mendes, like every Legionnaire club, was obliged in six months after signing the contract, to learn the Ukrainian language. Nobody demanded from the player to quote Franco, however, even the basics of communication in the Ukrainian Mendez to master for more than a year and could not. It was recently officially certified by the external independent testing of the player. And if during training the core team of Mendez could be explained with a teammate or the coach with the assistance of an interpreter (which, however, did not solve the questions during the official matches), then after the transfer of reserve team player due to an absolute unwillingness to learn was in a linguistic vacuum.
The case occurred on 21 August, in blatant disrespect Mendes (by the way, not the highest paid in the team) to partners. In one of the exercises Uruguayan seriously violated rules against young pupil, “the Carpathians”. When the guy after medical assistance has risen from the lawn and asked what it was, Mendez swiped him in the face.
The result — a broken jaw in two places, hospital, surgery… the Uruguayan did not even apologize nor before the young pupil of the club, or in front of his parents who came from another area and live in the same house with the victim. On the question of whether Mendes to cover the costs of medical care, said they will consult with a lawyer.
It got to the point that even fans of the club send photos and evidence that Mendes allows himself to alcohol and tobacco just in broad daylight, in public places.
FC “Karpaty” consider the facts more than justified reasons for the termination of the relationship with Kevin Mendes”, — said in a statement on the official website of FC Karpaty.
We will remind that Karpaty Uruguayan has played 15 matches in which he noted one successful transmission.
Photo of FC “Karpaty”
