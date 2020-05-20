Broken dam, flooded homes, thousands evacuated: in Michigan there was a massive flood
About 10 000 people were ordered to evacuate from areas of Michigan once because of the flooding caused by heavy rains across the state have failed two dam, writes USA Today.
On 19 may, the Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the County of Midland after the breakthrough of the dams in Edenville and Sanford and warned that by mid-afternoon in downtown Midland can be about 9 ft (2.7 m) of water.
The collapse of the dam resulted in the obstruction of the roads, residents were advised to boil the tap water, and the element raised normative questions about the license for the Edenville hydroelectric Dam. It is unclear whether there were any fatalities in the floods.
Flooding led to a breakthrough or uncontrolled release of water at several dams upstream from Midland along Tittabawassee — it happened once on may 17 and 18 in the region fell from 4 to 7 inches (10-18 cm) of rain.
According to the National weather service, river Tittabawassee in Midland entered the stage of large floods on the morning of may 19 — the water level has reached 28.25 ft (8.6 m) 10:15 am. Flood stage is 24 feet (7.3 m).
By noon may 19, at least two rivers in mid — Michigan river Tittabawassee in Midland and Rifle river near Sterling, reached the stage of flooding.
Dam Edenville on the river Tittabawassee was destroyed on the evening of may 19. Flash flood warning issued the National weather service said to expect flooding of small streams and other areas in the lowlands.
Dam, a hydropower license of which was revoked in 2018 due to the inability to withstand severe flooding, is an earthen embankment with an area of 6600 ft (2 km) in height to 54.5 feet (16.6 m) spanning the river Tittabawassee and tobacco in the districts of Midland and Gladwin.
The water passing through the dam in Edenville, went downstream to the lake Sanford in Midland County, where later 19 may to break the dam of Sanford.
As of the morning of 20 may, the river Tittabawassee reached a historic high at 34.6 feet (10.5 m), rising above its previous record in 1986. The main stage of the flood is 28 feet (8.5 m). The national weather service predicts that the water level in the river to the end of the day reaches 38 feet (11.5 m).
Whitmer said that some part of the city of Midland, village of Sanford, the villages of Eganville and Dow chemical were evacuated or is happening now.
According to Whitmer, despite the recommendation to avoid travel due to the coronavirus, it is very important that all those living in the affected areas as soon as possible evacuated to safer areas or went to the homes of relatives and friends. Three shelters were opened in the County of Midland.
“It’s not like any of the things we’ve seen before… a truly historic event that is unfolding in the midst of another historic event,” said Whitmer, referring to the pandemic of coronavirus. Across the state from COVID-19 killed more than 5,000 people.
“Please, do not hesitate to ask for help. Go to a friend or relative or go to one of the shelters as soon as possible,” she said, adding that even the shelter people should try their best to practice social distancing and wearing masks or other ways to cover their faces to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.
What else is going on in Michigan?
May 20 conservative group from Michigan is planning to appeal against the order of the Whitmer about the need for isolation and closing of barbershops and salons. The group will conduct so-called “operation Haircut” — the protest decided to Express the fact that everyone will be free to cut right at the state Capitol.
On 21 may President Donald trump also plans to visit a Ford Motor plant in Ypsilanti, where they produce ventilators during a pandemic coronavirus. In the office Whitmer said that the visit is against the rules to combat the spread of coronavirus, which she had enacted, but the Governor will not try to stop the President.
Flood recalled the accident in 1986, the worst in modern state history. This time Tittabawasse river will exceed the record set 34 years ago by the water level. Then the rain started September 9 and continued for a few days. Flooding destroyed crops and homes. According to the National weather service, it was “the worst flooding in 50 years” that caused the damage in the amount of 400 to 500 million dollars, which today is 950 to $ 1.2 billion.
Part of the problem now is that in addition to prolonged rainfall in the area, the river overflows its banks due to massive rains from the North Midland, overflowing rivers and streams.
However, forecasters with the National weather service said that the state expects a break in the rain until Saturday, may 23, it can give the water time to retreat. But according to meteorologists, next week could drop even more rain.
bookmark