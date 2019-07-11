Brondby vs Inter Turku live streaming free: preview, prediction
Brondby – Inter Turku. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (07/11/2019)
In our forecast for the match of July 10 between Brondby and Inter, we appreciated the ability of the hosts to show effective football. What will be the result?
Brennby
“Brondby” last season failed to show itself properly in the championship of Denmark – the team of Niels Frederiksen finished only on the fourth line, losing to the champion of “Copenhagen” as much as 30 points. I lost the club and the Cup final, losing in the final to Midtjylland.
Inter T
“Inter” last season failed in the championship, finishing only seventh, but still qualified for the Europa League. The team Jose Riveiro won the Finnish Cup, beating 2-1 in the final Mariehamn. Now in the championship “black and blue” are fourth, losing to the leader “Ilves” just four points.
The 2-0 win over Lahti in the last round was for Inter the first in three fights.
Statistics
Only in one of the last four home games Brøndby scored less than two goals.
In each of the last eight away matches, Inter missed
In the last three matches, Inter won only one victory.
Forecast
Last season Brøndby had to put a lot of effort into qualifying for the Europa League, so today the Frederiksen team will rely only on victory to eliminate the possibility of a sensation in the return match. “Brondby” plays a very effective game at home, and hardly the most reliable defense of “Inter” will be able to prevent the hosts from showing their football.