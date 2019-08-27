Bronze statue of the legendary Cruyff at the camp Nou was opened by ex-football player Ukrainian club (photos…
Spanish “Barcelona” on their home arena camp Nou opened the statue of the legendary former player and coach Johan Cruyff, who died in March of 2016 at the age of 68 from lung cancer.
On creation made of bronze “Flying Dutchman” with a height of 3.5 meters and weighing half a ton, worked by the Dutch sculptor Corrie Ammerlaan.
“Statue of Johan Cruyff brings pleasure and pride to our whole family. We would like to thank everyone who made it possible appearance. Camp Nou is a special place for him, here he spent a lot of time and as a player and as a coach”, — said the honorary guest of the ceremony was the son of a legend Jordi Cruyff, at the time, the speakers in the Ukraine for FC Metalurh Donetsk.
We will remind that the pupil of “Ajax”, a three-time winner of the “Golden ball” Johan Cruyff, three times won the European Cup as a player and once as coach, played for Barcelona in 1973–1978, and later coached the team (1988 to 1996).
