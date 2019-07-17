Brooklyn Beckham made his debut as a Director, amid speculation about his incompetence: video
Would-be photographer, but a skilled music video Director?
Last week the world press spread the story of one of the friends of Brooklyn (of course, who wishes to remain anonymous): it turned out, the eldest son of Beckham, who last several years actively engaged in photography, not so good at his job. It was found that when a young man came to practice to the famous and certainly a professional photographer Rankin.
Everybody suspected that he needed special treatment, but nobody thought that he will not be able to perform even the simplest tasks. It all so had hoped for, but started on an internship it doesn’t matter. He lacks basic knowledge in almost all areas. But he gets a lot of enthusiasm,— said an anonymous source, The Sun.
And now Brooklyn is again on the front pages of online editions. This time thanks to his debut Director’s work. He removed the clip for indie-pop band JAWS at the track End of the World. For Beckham is not only a first experience as a music video Director, but also as a Director in principle.
I fell in love with this song as soon as I heard it. I immediately came up with the idea of the video. I met their frontman Connor and other members of the group to see if I for them to direct the video. They liked the idea and we set to work. It was really fun to work on the clip. In the future I would like to do more similar videos
says Brooklyn.