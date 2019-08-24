Brother Ben Affleck tried his hand as a Director
The brother of the famous American actor, producer and screenwriter Ben Affleck tried his hand as a Director, removing a full-length post-apocalyptic film about a new world that is almost gone women. In the world, the film Casey Affleck “the Light of my life” was released on 22 August.
Brother Ben Affleck have also chosen the profession of an actor, but such success as relative, he had not yet been achieved. Perhaps it was one of the reasons Casey Affleck decided to debut work as a Director, removing a difficult film “Light of my life” about life on Earth after the Apocalypse. The tape was released with the notation “16+” an emotionally complex story, which, as noted in the trailer, captures the viewer from the first minutes of viewing.
Casey Affleck was not only a Director of the drama of life without women, but will appear in the frame in the role of the father of one of the few survivors of the disaster heroines. In addition, the debut of the brother of Hollywood star will open for spectators new actress Anna Pniewski.