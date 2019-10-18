Brother Kate Middleton and his bride first came to light after the announcement of her engagement (photos)
The younger brother of the wife of Prince William Kate Middleton James and his fiancée alizée Thevenin for the first time after the announcement of their engagement came out. The pair attended the London premiere of the documentary “Queen of elephants”. 32-year-old James and 29-year-old alizé looked totally happy. Middleton was wearing jeans, a white shirt and a dark blue corduroy jacket. His future wife is French — also in a corduroy jacket, but Burgundy and pale pink mini dress.
At the same event was attended by another newly betrothed couple — Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi. The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth announced their engagement, 26 September — ten days before James.
So next year are expected from two weddings, to be attended by members of the Royal family.
