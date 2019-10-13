Brother Kate Middleton has told how she saved him from suicide (photo)
The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge James Middleton, who recently announced her engagement with her beloved alizée Thevenin, gave an interview to British newspaper the Telegraph, which openly spoke about how he struggled with severe depression.
“I couldn’t do anything. Couldn’t sleep, couldn’t read, couldn’t eat. I withdrew from everything,” recalls 32-year-old James. He also has not been able to bring myself to communicate with relatives. And one time he even struggled with thoughts of suicide. However, the family had time to give him a powerful moral support. Kate Middleton personally accompanied the brother on psychotherapy in a private psychiatric hospital — as well as his other sister Pippa and parents Carole and Michael Middleton.
The treatment lasted about a year and came to fruition. Now James feels happy. In addition to the family, helped him to cope with depression five of his dogs, especially his favorite, the Cocker Spaniel Ella. In many ways, the restoration of his mental health contributed to the meeting with alizée, which he is anxious as soon as possible to call his wife.
Middleton said that the depression required a lot of effort and energy, but at the same time he’s glad he went through it all, as “the other side” he became what he is. “The grass is now greener than it was,” he says.
Middleton Kate and her husband Prince William, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously participated in the filming of the social advertising video, created in conjunction with the National health service of England and is dedicated to the mental health of people who have to deal with stress, depression and insomnia.
See also: Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth Princess Eugenie has published a new video from her wedding in honor of its first anniversary.
See also: “showing off skills in fencing”: the network has teased a video in which the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth cuts the cake.
See also: Vacation’s over: shining Queen Elizabeth came to visit the veteran, but refused tea.
See also: In honor of the International day of the girl child Meghan Markle showed a video with herself in childhood.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter