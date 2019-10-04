Brother Kate Middleton marries a French woman (photo)
James Middleton, the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Middleton, to marry his 29-year-old girlfriend-the Frenchwoman Alize Thevenin. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, citing friends of 32-year-old James, he proposed by presenting to the bride, “a beautiful ring with the sapphire”. Perhaps it was inspired by the engagement sisters: as you know, Prince William gave Kate the ring with a gorgeous sapphire that previously belonged to his mother Princess Diana.
The engagement will be officially announced next week.
Last month the couple lived together in one of the most prestigious areas of London. James, considered one of the most eligible bachelors of Britain, met with alizée last year during a chance meeting in a London club. Thevenin caressed the dog James — Cocker Spaniel Ella. Struck up a conversation. Then she returned to my table, and Middleton asked the waiter to pass her a note that said: “I Usually never do, but not would You agree to go with me somewhere for a drink?”. A couple of weeks they went on a first date. And alizée until that time did not know whom he was dealing. Later one of the friends told her who Middleton.
The New year Thevenin joined the family of James during a holiday in the Caribbean.
Thevenin, who speaks four languages, moved to the UK six years ago. By profession she is a financial analyst.
James is not too successfully engaged in business. Established his company gave him more losses than income.
He was forced to work as a tour guide in one of the Scottish hotels, which is owned by David Matthews — in-law his sister Pippa Middleton.
The Middleton previously had an affair with British actress and TV presenter Donna air, who over his eight years.
Meanwhile, as reported “FACTS” about their engagement was announced, Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, the cousin of princes William and Harry.
See also: Network touched by rare displays of affection for Kate Middleton and Prince William in public.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter