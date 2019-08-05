Brother of Princess Diana will disinherit her daughter in favour of son (photo)
Earl Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, the uncle of princes Harry and William, said that he intends, in spite of modern trends, willing, located in Northamptonshire, the ancestral Althorp house to his eldest son Louis, the Viscount Althorp, which in the future will also move the title of count. Although to an estate in inheritance should have been the daughter of Charles — lady kitty, who is his firstborn.
55-year-old Charles, who, in his time, the estate Althorp got in possession by right of male primogeniture (he had three older sisters), believes that to be guided in the question of inheritance by birth date not more true than to make that decision based on sex.
The right of male primogeniture in the UK is considered to be outdated tradition. So, in 2013, changes were made to the Act of succession, abolishing priority inheritance for male heirs. This allowed the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte to get ahead in line to the throne his younger brother, Prince Louis.
As writes the newspaper The Telegraph, Charles Spencer has seven children from three marriages — 28-year-old kitty (who moonlights as a model and Dating a 60-year-old businessman Michael Lewis), 27-year-old twins Eliza and Amelia, and 25-year-old Louis, from his first wife, model Victoria Lockwood. From second wife Caroline from the ninth Earl Spencer has two offspring — 15-year-old Edmund and 13-year-old Lara. Third wife Karen gave birth to Spencer’s daughter Charlotte, which on 30 July was seven years old.
Estate Althorp open to the public since 1953, and you can visit it in the period from 1 July until 30 August. The representatives of the count’s family do not live there permanently. They also own a property in other regions of the UK, including in London.
In 1997 the estate, on a small island in the middle of the lake were buried Diana, Princess of Wales, née lady Diana Spencer.
Kitty and Louis with his mother Victoria
Charles Spencer
The ancestral estate of the Spencer Althorp
