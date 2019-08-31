Brother star of “Harry Potter” died from shock during the shaping (photo)
In London killed 27-year-old Ben Haddon-cave and his 26-year-old friend paddy Bolster. Ben is the brother of 32-year-old actress Jessie cave, which is known for the role of Lavender brown in the movies about Harry Potter.
As informs edition Daily Mail, being in a condition of strong alcoholic intoxication, Haddon-cave and Bolster decided to take up shaping, perched on a wagon train. However, they touched an electrical cable caught over their heads. Both young men received a shock of 25 thousand volts. Their bodies were found in different places near the railway.
Myself, Ben also worked as an actor and music producer. Shortly before his death he was offered the main role in one of the films. His buddy Bolster was a student at the Welsh University of Aberystwyth. The day he came to the capital to see friends and to go to a Comedy show.
Ben
Ben with his sister
Jessie in the role of Lavender
The actors from the films about Harry Potter. Jesse is right in the first row.
