Brothers Azar brought the Belgian national team victory over the Russians in the match of UEFA Euro 2020 (video)
In the Northern capital of Russia – Saint-Petersburg took place the match of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Russia and Belgium.
Met the team, already provided to itself an exit in a final part of tournament.
The Russians hoped to take revenge for the defeat in 1st round in Brussels (1:3) and give one of the best teams in the world competing for first place in group I – prior to the match in St.-Petersburg wards of Stanislav Cherchesov was behind the “red devils” on 3 points.
However, wards Roberto Martinez demonstrated that the skill level of players of team Russia can’t compete with the Belgians.
The winner was determined before the break when 19-th to 40-th minute the brothers hazard scored 3 unanswered goals to the Russians.
Opened the scoring hazard-younger – Torhan, and then scored a double and the Eden 0:3.
In the second half, Romelu Lukaku brought the score for the Russians to indecent 0:4.
And only at the end of the meeting, Giorgi Jikia managed to soak the score 1:4.
Belgium continues to have a 100 percent result in the group stage – 9 games – 9 wins.
This result has only Italian team in group J.