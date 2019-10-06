Brought to hysteria: story Prime Minister of Denmark on the purchase of camel Ali provoked unrestrained laughter…
In Denmark, the Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the opening of Parliament attack caused laughter in the hall. Write about the Yandex-news to Denmarks Radio.
During his speech, Frederiksen started talking about a new law requiring certain types of rare animals banned from use in the circus.
In particular, the Prime Minister said that after the adoption of the new law, the authorities agreed to buy four elephants at one of the circuses, but there is a problem. It turned out that the elephant is Ramalina friends with the camel, Ali.
The Prime Minister decided to thank the extreme right (which opposes the admission of immigrants into the country) because they supported the purchase of a camel with the “middle East” nickname Ali.
When Frederiksen uttered the phrase, it came to the comic’s said, and the Prime laughed.
Behind her in unison began to laugh the whole Parliament. Only after some time the head of the government has calmed down and continued the report.
