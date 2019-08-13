Bruce Springsteen presented the song was not included on the soundtrack to the movie about Harry Potter
The frontman of the E Street Band Bruce Springsteen presented the song whose creation was inspired by the films about Harry Potter. He was hoping that the song will be the soundtrack to the film adaptation, which has not happened.
The track is called I’ll Stand By You, for the first time it was mentioned even in 2016. Then Bruce Springsteen said that he created a good song in the hopes of placing her in a film about the magic school, but as a soundtrack song and not sound, and the world she saw many years later, after the stories about Harry Potter.
However, now the song has became a support for the film, but we are talking about the film “Blinded by the light”. Its Director spoke of Gurinder of Chaghi, she tells the story of a teenager who found salvation in music. The film will feature not one track authorship Springsteen, and the premiere is scheduled for October.