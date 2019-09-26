Bruce Willis with daughters supported demi Moore at a party
Recently 56-year-old demi Moore threw a party to celebrate the release of her autobiographical book “Inside out” (Inside Out), in which she openly talked about different episodes of his life.
On the occasion the actress invited the closest people. So, to support the star came to her ex-husband 64-year-old Bruce Willis with his current wife Emma Heming and daughter Moore from her marriage to Willis: the 31-year-old Rumer, 28-year-old Scout and 25-year-old Tallulah.
And here’s another ex-husband of demi, 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher, for obvious reasons, the party was absent, because in the book, the actress told me about his cheating and his inappropriate behavior towards her.
At the party demi also looked to her close friend. One of them was Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Melanie Griffith, Liv Tyler and many others. They praised Moore for her courage and wished her a good memoir sales in bookstores.
The next day after the party demi Moore appeared in the office the largest American company selling books to Barnes & Noble to present their memoirs, and to participate in press conferences and autograph sessions. At the event, the actress came in a plaid suit in the style of casual, which was supplemented by a wide black belt and leather shoes without heels.
Recall that in his book “Inside out” demi Moore wrote about what before did not dare to speak to reporters. For example, the star recalled her marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, told about the difficult childhood, troubled youth, his addictions and psychological problems. In the book, Moore also recalls how at the age of 15 became the victim of rape.