“Bruges” before the match with “Dynamo” has carried out the transfer of the goalkeeper of “Liverpool”
Simon Mignolet
The goalkeeper of “Liverpool” and the national team of Belgium’s Simon Mignolet has returned home and signed a 5-year contract with club Brugge, the official website of “black and blue”.
The player successfully passed a medical examination.
According to media reports, 31-year-old graduate of the “Sint-Truiden” cost “Bruges” of 6 million pounds.
Recall that “Bruges” is a rival Dynamo in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.
The first match will be held tomorrow in Belgium will start at 21:30.
