On Friday, August 2, rival Dynamo Kiev in the third qualifying round of the Champions League club Brugge (first match will be held in the arena “Jan Breydel stadium” August 6) in the home match of the 2nd round of the championship of Belgium defeated former club players of the national team of Ukraine Roman Bezus “St-Truiden” — 6:0.
Wards Philip Clement, who defeated in the first round on departure “of Waasland-Beveren” — 3:1 (Vanaken, 45+2, penalty, 70, band composed of Kele Okereke, 48 — Forte, 32, penalty), this time before the break was sent to the gate of the opponent’s four goals. The double scored (on the 16-th and 20-th minute) newcomer Nigerian striker David band composed of Kele Okereke, summer arrived in Brugge from club of the Italian series “La Spezia” for 8 million euros, and another goal scored by the “brain” of the team Hans Vanaken (39th) and South African Percy Tau (44th; pictured), celebrated thus its debut in the team.
In the second half to defeat the rival finished with a precise strike by former player of Zorya Luhansk Dennis Bonaventure (72nd) and substitute striker Seeb Schrijvers (83-I).
By the way, all 90 minutes at left back in the ranks of “Bruges” played defender of Ukraine Eduard Sobol. And in the 87th minute after removal from the field Louis Opend the hosts remained in the minority.
Brugge: Horvath, Sable, Mitrovic, Delhi, Clinton Mata, Former, RITS, Vanaken, Tau (Writing, 80), Bonaventure (Openda, 73), Band Composed Of Kele Okereke (Schrijvers, 65).
We will remind that “the Dynamo” the match of the Ukrainian championship will take place Saturday, August 3 on the field, “Lvov”, and in Belgium will fly in the morning of 5 August.
