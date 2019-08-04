“Bruges” — “Dynamo”: online broadcast of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, August 6, Dynamo Kyiv at the stadium “Jan Breydel stadium” will play the first match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Belgian “Brugge” (start at 21:30). Analysts bookmakers have already made their predictions to a duel wards of Philip and Clement of Alexander Khatskevich.
The correspondent of “FACTS” will hold from Brugge online broadcast of the match between the Vice-Champions of Belgium and Ukraine, for which you will be able to follow the news.
The team plans Khatskevich in Bruges
The Charter with the delegation of the Kiev “Dynamo” on Board will depart from the “Boryspil” airport “Ostend-Bruges”, located in kilometer from the North sea at 10.30 am on Monday, August 5. After arriving to Belgium and a short rest at the hotel Van der Valk Hotel Brugge wards Alexander Khatskevich will hold a pre-match session at the stadium “Jan Breydel stadium” (at 20:00 Kyiv time). Home “white blue” will leave immediately after the match against Brugge.
It looks like the room Van der Valk Hotel Brugge, in which the Dynamo will stay in Belgium
The start of the season
Both teams began the season yet did not lose points. Wards Clement at the start of the championship of Belgium beat out the “Waasland-Beveren” — 3:1 (Vanaken, 45+2, penalty, 70, band composed of Kele Okereke, 48 — Forte, 32, penalty) and the house defeated former team Roman Bezus “St-Truiden” — 6:0 (band composed of Kele Okereke, 16, 20, Vanaken, 40, Tau, 44, Bonaventure, 72, Schrijvers, 83).
The ranks of “Bruges” in a match with “St-Truiden”: Horvath, Sable, Mitrovic, Delhi, Clinton Mata, Former, RITS, Vanaken, Tau (Writing, 80), Bonaventure (Openda, 73), band composed of Kele Okereke (Schrijvers, 65).
The Dynamo played one match more than the opponent: victory in the Ukrainian super Cup against FC Shakhtar Donetsk (2:1), and two wins in previous games in the championship — Karpaty — 2:0 (Kovtun, 42, own goal, Besedin, 45, penalty) and “lions” — 3:0 (Buyalsky, 45+1, 45+3, penalty, de Pena, 52).
The Dynamo in the last meeting: Bowen, KENDZERA (Tsygankov, 46), Burda, Kadar, Shabanov, Sidorchuk, Shepelev, buialskyi (Kadiri, 73), de Pena, Karavaev, Besedin (Salt, 66).
In the opening two matches of the season Nigerian forward rookie David band composed of Kele Okereke and midfielder Hans Vanaken scored for club Brugge with three goals
New coach of “Bruges”
Pre-season opponent of Dynamo headed 45-year-old Philip Clement — former football player “Beerschot”, “Gena”, English, “Coventry”, Brugge and the Belgian national team (38 games, one goal in its composition), involved in the t-shirt of the national team in the 1998 world Cup and Euro 2000.
In the ranks of “Bruges” defender Clement (256 matches, 38 goals) was twice champion of Belgium, won three national Cup (another trophy — with “Genk”), and four national super Cup.
2011 Clement worked in Brugge in various positions, including with young people, and in 2017 headed “Waasland-Beveren”. In the same year, changed his place of work in Genk and last season led the team Ruslan Malinovsky to the “gold” of the championship of Belgium.
45-year-old Philip Clement led the “Bruges” before the beginning of the season
Dynamo vs Belgium — no draws
Dynamo eight times previously confronted in the international arena, the representatives of Belgium, scoring three victories and losing five times: against Anderlecht — 2:4 and 0:3 in 1992, 4:0 and 2:4 in 2000, the “Gent” — 3:0 and 3:1 in 2010 with “Genk” — 0:1 and 1:3 in 2013.
4 Aug 2010. Gent — Dynamo — 1:3
The Ukrainian trace in Brugge
In July, the ranks of Vice-champion of Belgium on loan joined Ukraine defender Eduard Sobol, who last season was against Dynamo in the European Cup in the Czech “Jablonec” (as another newbie Brugge — Ivorian defender Simon Delhi from Prague “Slavia”).
In addition, the colors of Dinamo and club Brugge at the time, defended the ex-striker of the national team of Ukraine Serhiy Serebrennikov, who won in the Ukrainian and Belgian giants in League and Cup between the two countries.
Color Vice-champion of Belgium protects the football team of Ukraine Eduard Sobol
Brugge against Ukrainian clubs
the six most expensive players of the team are: Victor Tsygankov (20 million euros), Slovene Benjamin of Verbic (6 million), Vitaly Nikolenko (6 million), Spaniard Fran Sol (5 million), Serhiy sydorchuk (4.5 million) and Hungarian Tamas Kadar (4.5 million).
Midfielder “Dynamo” Victor Tsygankov — the most expensive player in both teams
The weather on the day of the match
Weather forecasters promise in Bruges on the day of the meeting of wards of Clement and Khatskevich quite comfortable weather. Plus 20 degree at the start of the match, possible drizzle.
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”, FC Brugge, Gazet van Antwerpen
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter