Brugge – Dynamo – 1:0: video goals of the match in the Champions League

August 6, 2019
«Брюгге» – «Динамо» – 1:0: видео гола матча Лиги чемпионов

On Tuesday, August 6, Dynamo Kyiv will play the first leg Champions League campaign of the season 2019/2020. The opponents of the team, Alexander Khatskevich, Vice — champion of Belgium “Bruges”.

ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH CLUB BRUGGE — DINAMO

Brugge on the rights of the owners actively started the match, playing the pass and trying to close down the Dynamo near their gate. The pressure of the “blue-black” bore fruit in the 37th minute — caravan was hit by Ritsa on the line of the penalty area and the referee without hesitation specified on 11-a metre mark. One of the best players of the championship of Belgium midfielder Vanaken confidently converted a penalty, having dissolved a ball and smartly on different corners — 1:0.

