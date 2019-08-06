Brugge – Dynamo – 1:0: video goals of the match in the Champions League
On Tuesday, August 6, Dynamo Kyiv will play the first leg Champions League campaign of the season 2019/2020. The opponents of the team, Alexander Khatskevich, Vice — champion of Belgium “Bruges”.
ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH CLUB BRUGGE — DINAMO
Brugge on the rights of the owners actively started the match, playing the pass and trying to close down the Dynamo near their gate. The pressure of the “blue-black” bore fruit in the 37th minute — caravan was hit by Ritsa on the line of the penalty area and the referee without hesitation specified on 11-a metre mark. One of the best players of the championship of Belgium midfielder Vanaken confidently converted a penalty, having dissolved a ball and smartly on different corners — 1:0.
