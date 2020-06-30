Brugge for another year extended the loan of the player “Shakhtar”
Eduard Sobol
Shakhtar and club Brugge have agreed to extend for another year the lease of the Ukrainian left defender Eduard Sobol, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.
Additional year lease 25-year-old Ukrainian cost Zwart-Blauw 1 million euros, says the publication.
Also, the Treaty introduced a clause on redemption of Sable for 4 million euros.
In season 2019/20 Sable spent 26 games in the championship and scored 3 assists. Due to the early completion of the season, Bruges became the champion of Belgium.