Brutally beaten ex-coach Moustache and Klitschko was in the hospital with a stroke (photo)
Former coach of Ukrainian Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Usik — 68-year-old American specialist Ali Bashir, who few days ago was seriously beaten before the fight of his ward in the United States, again came to the hospital. He had a brain hemorrhage. About it on Twitter said the nurse specialist Sylvain (pictured with his brother).
Recall that last weekend before the ceremony, weighing his ward — Croat Ivana Habazin and Clarissa shields Bashir entered the fray with the sister of the American, and then was attacked and was hospitalized.
It looked like Ali Bashir after the attack
It later emerged that the famous expert was struck by brother shields — Artis Jekel Mack, who was arrested by police in hot pursuit. It is reported that Ali was damaged not from the punch but from the fall onto the concrete floor. The coach was hit in the head and soon had surgery.
“We pray for the successful recovery James Ali Bashir”, — wrote Alexander Usik in Instagram, having accompanied a post the photo.
It is clear that Ali Bashir will not be present in a corner of the ward — Ukrainian boxer Vladislav Sirenko (12-0, 11 KO’s) — during the battle against the Italian Ivan di Berardino (9-1-1, 6 KO’s) on October 11 in Germany.
