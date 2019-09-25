Bubka retained the post of Vice-President of the IAAF for another four years
Sergey Bubka
The head of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Serhiy Bubka was reelected the Vice-President of the International Association of athletics federations (IAAF).
Wednesday, September 25, at the Congress of the IAAF held elections of the governing body of the Association – President, four Vice-President and 13 members of the IAAF Council.
According to voting results, Bubka was re-elected to the position of Vice President of the IAAF for a period of four years. The Ukrainian received 139 votes from national federations of the countries participating in the vote. This is the first result among the eleven contenders for the four Vice-presidents of the Association, said the press service of the company.
For another term the President of the International Association of athletics federations re-elected, the British Sebastian CoE (203 votes).
We will remind that Sergey Bubka since 2005 head of the Ukrainian NOC, the last time he was re-elected for a new term at the end of 2018. He also serves on the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee. The author of 35 world records in pole vaults, the only athlete who won six world Championships (1983, 1987, 1991, 1993, 1995 and 1997), Olympic champion of 1988 Sergey Bubka held in the IOC is not under the quota of the NOC of Ukraine and individual quota.