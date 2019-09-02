Buckles is cracked: Poklonsky husband left her
Former “Prosecutor” of the annexed Crimea Natalia Poklonskaya, in August, 2018, married to led at that time by the office of the Commissioner for human rights of the Russian Federation Ivan Solovyov, one again — her second marriage disintegrated.
Russian mass media reported that filed for divorce, Soloviev. Without going into specific details, he said that two beautiful and smart leaders find it hard to get along together. So, in comments to RIA “Novosti” he said that his act will allow Poklonskaya “priorities” in life. “She made her choice. As it was done already her own, and her conscience and upbringing. It’s not a minus to my karma and not my HYIP. Never asked anyone under my wing, and certainly not built a career on deep personal relationships”, he said, adding the realities of family and political life, where at the forefront of “careerism, artistry, availability, easy to bring everything and first and foremost yourself.”
The journalist Denis Kazansky spoke on the event more succinctly.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the height of summer Poklonskaya commented on the actions of the occupation authorities of the Crimea, establishing the fences around the beaches, and stated that “the towers with machine gunners and barbed wire, of course, can protect the sea from the Crimean, but it is important to have it done somehow harmoniously…”.
