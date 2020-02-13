Budget Barcelona 14% consists of contributions of the same football club
Transnational consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) presented a report on the economic impact of the football club “Barcelona” on GDP of Catalonia.
In particular, the creation of jobs and tax revenues, both in the urban and regional importance.
It is noted that the club in the period July 2018 to June 2019 brought the Catalan capital of 1 billion 190 million euros, which constitutes 1.46% of the GDP of the whole city, reported on the official website of “Barcelona”.
Thanks to the “Barcelona” in the city there are almost 20 thousand new jobs (2.65% of all jobs in the city).
As for the data on transfers in the city budget, the football Grand listed 366 million euros, representing 13.8% of the budget of the city Council.
In addition, the “Barcelona” helps in the development of the entire region.
In particular, the club brought Catalonia 1.4 billion euros – this is 0.57% of the GDP of Catalonia.