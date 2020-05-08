Budget Barcelona the following year will be reduced to third
The leadership of “Barcelona” is considering the option of reducing the budget for the following year – in comparison with the current year’s budget will be cut by 297 million euros, according to sportarena.com.
If the budget 2019/20 Catalan club is 1,047 billion euros next year, according to the plans of the club, he will be “only” 750 million euros.
A large part of the sequestration will affect the payroll of the players, which will decrease by 230 million euros (680 million to 450).
However, the club will have to negotiate directly with players on an individual basis. And not the fact that this can be done with all players.
We will add that today Barcelona is planning to start individual training at the club base, after the day before all players have passed negative tests for coronavirus.