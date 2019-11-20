Budget cosplay: an unusually creative boy parodies of celebrities
November 20, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Public people do not only attract attention, but also inspire other creative people. They make a parody, copy images, songs and rehash mention in humorous sketches. The guy hiding behind the nickname bodi_imita, talented cosplay celebrities. He repeats their outfits, hairstyles, using whatever is at hand. In the course are spoons, sponges, macaroni, and even the rind from the watermelon. Unusual materials – a peculiar feature of this creative guy. By which he gained the attention of a large audience on Instagram!