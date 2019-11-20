Budget crossover Kia was surprised by the compactness tests
Kia automotive career began in 1977, when was assembled the first car under license from Mazda. Today, the manufacturer boasts dozens of successful models, but to stop the automaker is not going to.
So, on one of the Parking lots in South Korea, was seen the new crossover Kia with a work named QYI, which should become one of the most affordable brand representatives, writes portal Uamotors.
A new budget crossover Kia QYI
Say, the novelty is likely to be presented at the exhibition Auto Expo 2020. In length it is a compact crossover with a length of up to four meters.
From unofficial sources it became known that the main market for the new items will be India, probably there will adjust and release. The reason is very simple — on compact cars in India have been granted tax exemptions. The crossover will compete with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, XUV300 Mahindra, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.
The prototype for Kia QYI became “relative” in the segment the Hyundai Venue, at the same time the Kia design will be quite different from a “donor”. To estimate exterior spy photos is quite difficult for a dense camouflage. However, you can see that QYI will be equipped with horizontal tail lights and corporate grille.
It is expected that the range of engines will be petrol units with capacity from 1 to 1.5 liters, with power up to 120 HP, and a diesel engine that will produce 115 HP Exclusively front-wheel drive transmission with the first of these controls the internal combustion engine 5-speed manual, both engines with power turbine has a 6-speed manual transmission, and for the latter there are also “robot”.