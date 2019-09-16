Budget Datsun model now fitted with a CVT
The representative of the Japanese automaker Nissan said that soon will provide an updated improved version of the budget Datsun GO and GO+.
Under the hood will now be mounted engine with a CVT X-Tronic. However, at the moment it is unknown, how will this affect the cost of new cars.
These models of the budget segment appeared on the global market for just over five years ago, and they immediately had a good demand because of the low cost per instance.
Later, however, begun to show the negative dynamics of sales. The automaker believes that this may be due to the appearance on the market not less worthy competitors in this segment. The company decided not to give up and streamlined its budget model, changing the powerplant and adding some more updates in General.
Now under the hood of the new Datsun GO and GO+ is a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine, which delivers power of 68 horsepower. Now it is available with a CVT X-Tronic, however, were initially equipped with only a manual transmission.
Top configuration budget car got an updated modern multimedia system with touch screen, electronic stability and passive safety Airbag.