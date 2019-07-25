Buducnost — Zarya: where to watch online UEFA Europa League match
Thursday, July 25, Lugansk “dawn” starts in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. Rival Ukrainian club will be Vice-champion and winner of the Cup of Montenegro — Buducnost, game start at 21:45 Kyiv time.
For “Dawn” this is the first official match under the new coach, the famous former German football player, “Bremen” and the national team of Ukraine Viktor Skripnik.
“Expected in tomorrow’s confrontation meeting a quality opponent. In the season they have played two official games, and we were only friendlies. There is always excitement. I don’t know how the team, as they say, “on his feet”. Official games again, we did not have. Prelaunch excitement is felt not only on themselves but also on the team. But without it, it would be even worse. Tomorrow’s game makes us happy, and we want to play well. If tomorrow’s game will be a draw, it would be productive. But we are determined to play to the maximum and achieve the best possible result, “said the coach at the pre-match press conference.
Add that Buducnost in the first qualifying round was held Estonian “Narva TRANS” in the Montenegrins were stronger 2:0 (goals scored by Ivanovic and Miic), and the house defeated the rival with 4:1 (Vucic, Bakich, perovich, Zarubica — Golovlev).
As for “Dawn”, the Luhansk team spent preseason camp, played six friendlies in which two times won, tied and lost (goal difference 10:9 in favor of Luhansk).
Europa League (second qualifying round, first leg)
25 July (Thursday)
“Buducnost” — “Zarya” 21:45 “UNIAN”
.
Photo of FC “Zarya”
