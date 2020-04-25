Buffalo, citrus and heat: 8 interesting facts about southern California
We all love to explore beautiful places in southern California. But believe me, it is interesting to get acquainted with fun facts about the state. They collected edition Only in Your State.
1. California has a population of 39.5 million people and is the most populous state in the US. With a length of 1 040 miles (1 673 km) and width 560 miles (901 km), California is also the third largest state in land area, second only to Alaska and Texas.
2. The California grizzly bear is the official symbol of the state since 1953. This animal can be seen in various kinds of art work across the region and even on the flag of California.
3. In California the location of most national parks of the United States than any other state — a total of 9 here.
4. In addition to the highest population and most national parks, California is also the largest County of the United States.
County of San Bernardino, located in southern California, has an area of about 20,000 square miles (51 799 sq km) and is the largest County in the entire United States.
5. The highest temperatureever recorded on Earth was recorded in southern California in the town of Furnas Creek (County of Inyo). July 10, 1913 the temperature in the city reached 134 degrees Fahrenheit (56.6 per Celsius).
6. Citrus capital of the world is in southern California.
Go to the small town of Santa Paula and you’ll find yourself in the citrus capital of the world, known for its abundance of citrus groves.
7. To find the avocado capital of the world, just go to the city of Fallbrook where you will find avocados in abundance.
8. On the island of Catalina wanders wild herd of Buffalo. In the 1920-ies in this part of the state had delivered a herd of wild bison for the silent film. After filming the bison have not left, and now the herd numbers about 150 animals.
