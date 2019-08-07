Buffalo recaptured Lviv his wounded friend: “rescue operation” was caught on video
In the Kruger National Park in South Africa managed to capture amazing video that was published on the website Latestsightings. On it a herd of Buffalo shows an example of mutual support and dedication, to save his kinsman from the wounded pride of hungry lions.
A herd of buffaloes are attacked by a lioness, who managed to pick one of them. Operator video, 78-year-old Gert Kloet was sure that the fate of the animal is sealed. He didn’t have the strength to fight for life. The rest of the buffaloes, otlezhalsya away hesitated, not knowing what to do. Realizing that their friend is unable to join them, the herd suddenly came back. Overcoming fear, the animals drove the lionesses from the wounded. “It was wonderful to see such cooperation in wildlife. It teaches people to help each other,” says a witness of the incident.
This is not the first case of the Buffalo mutual.
