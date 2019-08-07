Buffalo recaptured Lviv his wounded friend: “rescue operation” was caught on video

| August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Буйволы отбили у львов своего раненого друга: «спасательная операция» попала на видео

In the Kruger National Park in South Africa managed to capture amazing video that was published on the website Latestsightings. On it a herd of Buffalo shows an example of mutual support and dedication, to save his kinsman from the wounded pride of hungry lions.

A herd of buffaloes are attacked by a lioness, who managed to pick one of them. Operator video, 78-year-old Gert Kloet was sure that the fate of the animal is sealed. He didn’t have the strength to fight for life. The rest of the buffaloes, otlezhalsya away hesitated, not knowing what to do. Realizing that their friend is unable to join them, the herd suddenly came back. Overcoming fear, the animals drove the lionesses from the wounded. “It was wonderful to see such cooperation in wildlife. It teaches people to help each other,” says a witness of the incident.

This is not the first case of the Buffalo mutual.

See also: an Injured Hippo has fought off five lions: dramatic video.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.