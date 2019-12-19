Buffon has repeated the record “of all time” Series And
Gianluigi Buffon
On the eve of thanks to goals from Paulo Dibala and Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus was taken away from Genoa are 3 points in opposition to Sampdoria (2:1).
The whole match in the “frame” of the Turin club played Gianluigi Buffon, for whom this match was the 647-m, played in Serie A.
And according to this indicator, the 41-year-old repeated the eternal record of the defender of “Milan” Paolo Maldini, according to Gracenote Live.
In addition, Gianluigi broke the club record by 1 match surpassing the achievement of Alessandro Del Piero. For Buffon, the match in Genoa was 479 m in the t-shirt of the Rossoneri.