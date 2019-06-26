Buffon returns to Juventus – media
Gianluigi Buffon
Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon talks with Juventus about a return to the Turin side, according to Football-Italia.
41-year-old former goalkeeper of the Italian national team is ready to sign a contract for 1 season and be a reservist Wojciech Szczesny, and after the completion of the championship 2019/20 to join the coaching staff Maurizio Sarri or to obtain a position in the management of the club, says the publication.
We will remind, last summer, Buffon left the “Old lady” and signed a contract with “Paris Saint-Germain.”
However, after a year, the parties decided not to renew the cooperation.
We will add that in the composition of Juventus Gianluigi performed from 2001 to 2018.
Note that the player’s agent confirmed negotiations with the club.