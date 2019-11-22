Bugatti asked for money for the electric car of the VW Group
Bugatti talks with parent Volkswagen Group’s investment in the development of the second model to be sold in parallel with Chiron.
The head of the luxury brand Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview with Bloomberg. This top Manager has accepted that to get money on such a niche project will not be easy.
During the Veyron the Bugatti brand has been losing money: according to some, the company was losing 6,24 million dollars on each copy sold. With the advent of “Chiron” Bugatti, according to Winckelmann, started to make “decent money”.
However, times when the brand has justified its existence only engineering accomplishments, were: now she needs to increase profits.
Now Bugatti collects about 100 machines a year, each on an individual project. With this second model, the annual production capacity will increase to 600 units.
This is expected to be quadruple electric car cost from 500 thousand to 1 million euros. Previously all the same Winkelmann promised that electric Bugatti will have a unique body type and will be the best representative of its class.