Bugatti Chiron has set a speed record
British pilot Andy Wallace on the German track was able to accelerate the hypercar Bugatti Chiron to fantastic 490,5 km/h. This result was achieved partly through some changes in car design.
Bugatti has repeatedly stated that she’s not very interesting different kind of records and racing. However, this time it was decided to make an exception. The track sent a specially prepared car, which took six months. The Bugatti engineers have joined forces with experts on a chassis from Dallara and tyre manufacturer Michelin. The original purpose of the project was to overcome the speed barrier of 300 miles per hour.
Hypercar is equipped with a modified W16 engine, which is boosted to 1 578 HP, which is 99 more strength in comparison with the standard model. In addition, due to the improved aerodynamic feathering car-record was 25 inches long the Chiron Sport. Another change was the adaptive suspension, which more precisely varies the ground clearance to optimize the air resistance. The icing on the cake, you can consider specially designed tires Michelin Pilot Cup 2, which are able to withstand enormous loads.
As a result, 58-year-old pilot Andy Wallace, winner of Le Mans, managed to disperse the Bugatti Chiron to 304,773 miles per hour, which corresponds to 490,48 km/h. the Record was officially recorded by the experts of the German technical inspection Association (TUV). As reported by brand head Stephan Winkelmann, the Bugatti name will forever go down in history as manufacturer of the world’s fastest cars. Now it is time to focus on other tasks.