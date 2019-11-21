Bugatti Chiron SuperSport 300+ is making its debut at the motor show in Los Angeles
For the first time, Bugatti will show your record Chiron SuperSport 300+ at the auto show in Los Angeles in 2019.
Recently, the brand has become the first manufacturer to break the barrier of 300 miles per hour, when an upgraded version of Chiron set the maximum speed of 490 miles per hour at the site Ehra-Lessien in Germany.
To celebrate the record, the French hypercar manufacturer has released road 30 copies of the car brand Bugatti Chiron SuperSport 300+. Ready for production Chiron SuperSport 300+ is equipped with upgraded an 8.0-liter W16 four-cylinder engine, whose power is 1 578 HP — about 100 HP more than the standard. It also comes with lowered suspension, improved brakes, a new set of wheels and an improved exhaust system with four pipes.
Chiron SuperSport 300+ has the same aerodynamic improvement, which record prototype: an improved front bumper, wider side skirts, new vents on the wings to relieve excess air pressure from the front wheel arches, and an elongated rear end with a more aggressive diffuser.
The body is made of carbon fiber and finished with a couple of bands “Jet Orange” — traditional colors for the most powerful hypercar Bugatti. Engine cover also made of carbon fiber, while the “SuperSport 300+” got a brand new led lighting when the door is opened.
The interior of the Chiron SuperSport 300+ much more luxurious than that of the prototype. It is equipped with a pair of Alcantara-trimmed bucket seats with a carbon fiber coating the dash out of carbon fiber and a full set of carpets and soundproofing. Rear view mirror painted in black color Beluga interior and has an anodized black color.
Production-ready models Chiron SuperSport 300+ will not be developed the same maximum speed, and record the prototype and Bugatti will limit the rate at level of up to 442 km per hour. The price of Bugatti Chiron SuperSport 300+ start with EUR 3.5 million and all 30 copies have been sold, and first deliveries are expected by the summer of 2021.