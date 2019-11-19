Bugatti is preparing electric car costing less than 1 million euros
It is reported that the future model will be a Grand tour, or SUV with electric drive, the car is able to accommodate up to four people.
Version will be priced from 500 thousand to 1 million euros.
Stephan Winkelmann, who served as Director General of Bugatti, said that at the moment, the brand is negotiating with the parent company Volkswagen Group of investment.
“The industry is changing radically, and we need to consider what are the opportunities for the development of Bugatti as a brand in the future,” says Winkelmann.
Bugatti has long been the shining example of engineering extravagance of the Volkswagen Group. The brand has revived even under former President Ferdinand Piha in 1998, the year after in the 1950s the company had almost disappeared.
Previously, Bugatti has brought only losses. However, Winkelmann said that the brand “earns good money” and now needs to justify itself not only engineering advances, but the business arguments.
Bugatti set the limitation of the production cycle Chiron hypercar only 500 cars, and at least 100 copies still waiting for their turn. It is reported that in the year the company produces about 100 cars with individual settings, including the model Centodieci for USD 8.8 million, based on Chiron.
CEO of VW Group Herbert Diess helps high quality brands of his group to increase profits, and it plans to soon combine the Bugatti with the so-called super-premium group, which includes Bentley and Lamborghini.