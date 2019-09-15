Bugatti to focus on other things instead of speed
In Bugatti too carried away with the pursuit of maximum speed.
Chiron Bugatti Super Sport 300+ became the world’s fastest production car, but it does not mean that he has reached the limit of perfection: now the brand will pay attention to other qualities.
In an interview with the Roadshow, the head of Bugatti Stephan Winkelmann said that the company is preparing two new versions of Chiron hypercar. According to him, the Super Sport version of the 300+ proved to the world that Bugatti faster than any other production car from the point of view of the maximum speed, but hypercar, no less important, and other characteristics. Mark made it clear that speed records is now over, however, the “Chiron” can demonstrate other accomplishments — it will be developed two new versions hypercar.
The Winkelmann said that Bugatti too carried away with the pursuit of maximum speed. It’s time to shift the focus, therefore, one of the future versions Chiron will be focused on achieving the highest possible power density, and the second on the perfected controllability. According to the head of the brand, the hypercar will be produced until the mid 2020-ies, despite the fact that its circulation is limited to 500 copies, so engineers still have time to realize the full potential inherent in the platform “Chiron” in developing the model.