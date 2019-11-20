Bugatti wants to build a practical and cheap electric car
Bugatti intends to expand the model range, which now consists of 1500-horsepower hypercar Chiron and the many versions created on its basis. According to the publication Bloomberg, completely new model will be spacious and affordable, certainly by the standards of the brand, electric car.
Another new Bugatti model might be a four-seater with fully electric propulsion. It will either be a sedan, made in the style of “Gran Turismo” or crossover. The price of the novelty is planned in the range of 500 thousand to one million euros. For comparison, the price of Chiron hypercar will start at 2.4 million euros.
Head of Bugatti Stephan Winkelmann said that the timing of the appearance of the mysterious electric car are not yet available. Currently, the leadership of the brand talks on the allocation of funds on development of Volkswagen, which owns Bugatti.
If all goes according to plan, the electric car the Bugatti will be the most popular model of the brand – it is planned to produce more than 600 units per year. By the way, runs as Chiron and his predecessor called the Veyron was limited to 500 copies for the entire life cycle hypercar.