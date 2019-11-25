Bugatti will not abandon the internal combustion engine over the next 10 years
The Director General of Bugatti Stephan Winkelmann in an interview with Autocar said about the company’s plans for the next decade.
The main statement was the decision not to abandon internal combustion engines, despite the widespread development of electric cars.
According to the head of the brand, Bugatti will cease to produce cars with internal combustion engines, when it will be banned at the legislative level.
At the moment, Italian companies believe advanced internal combustion engine powering the vehicle.
While Winkelmann is confident that when all-electric Bugatti will appear on the market, it will be one of the best cars in the world.
While in the Bugatti aware of the risks and harm to the environment, which bring the internal combustion engine. To date, there are 700 cars Veyron and Chiron, each of which passes not less than 1 600 km per year.
To compensate for the impact on the environment, automakers will annually to plant 4,000 trees, and also places the plant on alternative energy sources.