Builder became famous because of the similarity with brad pitt
Now Hollywood handsome has a “twin brother”.
Inhabitants of English villages now have a local celebrity — Nathan Meads, who is the spitting image of brad pitt, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lux.fm.
Up to 20 years male was not popular, but after 30 the similarities in appearance revealed in full and he just can’t safely walk down the street — he was mistaken for Hollywood actor.
Although Nathan works as a Builder and every day, paving curbs, sidewalks and driveways for the Bloor Homes in the village of Stoke Mandeville in the British County of Buckinghamshire, people still take pictures with him and ask for an autograph. Probably think that shooting a new film with brad.
