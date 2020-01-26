Building one of Ukraine’s largest confectionery factories put up for auction
State-owned enterprise SETS for sale arrested buildings and structures one of Ukraine’s largest confectionary factory “AVK”. Information about the auction of the property, which is located in the Dnieper, appeared on the page in Facebook of an electronic platform OpenMarket.
The starting price for sale of assets is 120 725 415 UAH.
“Buildings and constructions, registration number 28698655, with a total area of 37498,3 sq. m. address: Dnipropetrovsk reg. m. the Dnieper, street of Journalists, 11 Starting price: UAH 97241408. Buildings and structures, total area 9928,5 sq. m., at the address: Dnipropetrovsk region str, street of Journalists, d. 7V Starting price: 23484007 UAH“, — stated in the message.
Auctions will start on 20 February 2020.
“Well known company “AVK” is in the top 3 largest confectionery companies in Ukraine, so I’m sure this lot will be of interest to the market and find a new owner, “—said General Director of SE SETS.