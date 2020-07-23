Bulgarian airline Voyage Air launches two routes to Ukraine
Photo: rus.bg/turizm/turizm
Flights to Bulgarian Varna from Kiev and Lviv will start in late July. Tickets for the new flights are already on sale.
Bulgarian airline Voyage Air offers passenger service between Ukraine and Bulgaria. The flights will be started from the end of July 2020, according to Lowcostavia.
It is noted that the carrier will begin to service the international route from Varna to Kiev and Lviv. First flight Kiev-Varna is scheduled for July 25. The flights will be operated once a week — every Saturday. Departure from Kiev at 16:20, return from Varna at 14:00, the flight duration of 1:40.
The first plane flight Lviv-Varna will take off on July 27, the flights once a week — on Mondays. Departure from Lviv at 14:20, return from Varna to 12:00, flight time 1:40.
Tickets for the new flights are already on sale.
The airline also flies from Varna to Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Bremen, Munich, Stuttgart and Erfreut.
Previously it was reported that Wizz Air will start on 17 routes from Ukraine to Italy. What on many routes, Wizz Air will compete with other Irish loukostera Ryanair.
We will remind, for the first six months 2020объем passenger traffic Ukrainian airlines decreased by 67% compared to the same period a year earlier. Six months have transported 2 million people.
korrespondent.net