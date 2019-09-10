Bulgarian police detained the Secretary of the society ‘Russophile’ on suspicion of espionage (PHOTO)

Loading...

Secretary of the Bulgarian National movement Russophile, former editor of the newspaper “Duma” Yuri Borisov arrested on Monday by the Bulgarian police on suspicion of espionage.

“Borisov detained him under investigation. If such actions are carried out, then there’s a good reason,” – said in an interview with Bulgarian national television, the interior Minister Mladen Marinov.

The Minister refused to give further comments, having referred to secrecy of the investigation. However, he said that details of the incident, the specialized Prosecutor plans to announce on September 10, reports TASS.

Newspaper “Duma”, which is the organ of the Bulgarian socialist party, informs that in the house of the detainee searched, during which were seized a computer and documents. In the resolution on a search, it was stated that it is held in connection with a criminal investigation launched on 3 July, under article 105 of the criminal code, that is spying for a foreign state or foreign entity, which provides for punishment of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 15 years.

The journalists are unable to contact the Chairman of the movement “Russophiles” Nicholas Crimson. According to unofficial information, office moves and house raspberry being searched, writes “Novaya Gazeta”.

Deputy Chairman of the movement “Russophiles” Vladimir Chuguev said that as a witness in spectaculator was caused by the chief Secretary of movement Christina Ivanova. The agenda also received the Deputy Chairman of the movement Milen Chakarov, honorary Chairman of the ENCHO Moskov and other members of the Executive Board. Among the respondents, there was a scientist zivko Georgiev, which wanted to know about conducted researches by orders of foreign organizations, including the Russian Institute for strategic studies, close to the Kremlin, says radio Free Europe.

National movement “Russophiles”, created in 2003, presents itself as a civil non-governmental organisation “whose main purpose is to develop friendship and cooperation between Bulgaria and Russia on the basis of historical traditions, Orthodoxy and Slavdom”. In may, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the crimson order of Friendship “for fruitful activity on rapprochement and vzaimootnoshenii cultures of Nations and nationalities”.

At the same time in front of the Russian cultural-information centre in Sofia on Monday held a protest against the opening of the exhibition, which originally was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria from Nazism. After the sharp reaction of the Bulgarian foreign Ministry and its name was changed to “the Road to Victory: the historical sources tell us.” The participants held slogans “Why have you declared war on us in September 1944?”, “Stalin is not a liberator”, “Occupation is not liberation.” The protesters spoke out against chauvinism, propaganda and rewriting history.

“The announcement that they liberated the countries of South-Eastern and Eastern Europe, it is wrong, – said one of the protesters, describing the policy of the USSR. They defeated his former friend and brother Hitler, who attacked them, and it’s still excellent work done for the world.”

On the eve of the former national holiday of 9 September, the Soviet army monument in Sofia was painted once again, despite reports of its enhanced protection.

Recall the original exhibition, around which the scandal was called “Liberation of Bulgaria”. However, the Bulgarian Ministry of foreign Affairs has expressed its disagreement with such statement of a question, posting a note of protest in an unusually harsh tone: “without denying the contribution of the USSR to the defeat of Nazism in Europe, we must not close our eyes to the fact that the shields of the Soviet army brought the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe half a century of repression, stifling of civil consciousness, the deformed economic development and isolation from the dynamics of the processes occurring in the developed European countries”. Bulgaria’s foreign Ministry urged the Russian Embassy “not to support dubious historical thesis about the “liberation”.

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria has officially expressed the bewilderment. According to Russian diplomats, they are “discouraged” by the fact that such statements are made to the exposition, the aim of which is exclusively acquainting the Bulgarian public with archive material from Russian deposits.

The Chairman of the Duma Committee on international Affairs Leonid Slutsky called the denial of the role of the USSR in the liberation of Europe from Nazism historical lies, blindness and ingratitude bordering on blasphemy. The Deputy of the state Duma, member of Committee on international Affairs Sergei Zheleznyak has announced that the Declaration in Sofia is another link in the “free Western Russophobia anti-Russian campaign aimed at discrediting the historical mission of our country in the fight against fascism”. Senator Franz Klintsevich said that now Sofia left “only one step up to the denial of Russia’s role in the liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman yoke”. And ex-Senator Alexander Torshin is generally recommended to break diplomatic relations: “it is urgent to withdraw our Ambassador from that country and if not I apologize to break off relations! How do we, Russians, are going to suffer!”

Member of the Federation Council Vladimir Jabbarov said that the accusations of Moscow to establish in Bulgaria, the occupation regime is unacceptable, and has demanded from the Bulgarian President to call such accusations are immoral. Executive Director of the Fund “History of the Fatherland” Konstantin Mogilev accused of the Bulgarian foreign Ministry of incompetence because of the words of “half a century of repression” and referred to “original historical documents”.

However, Bulgarian historians look at these historical documents somewhat differently. Professor Plovdiv University ludmil Spasov said that the Soviet Union occupied Bulgaria: “In the next 50 years, Bulgaria was ruled by a puppet of Moscow, who repeatedly questioned the very existence of the Bulgarian state. I mean attempts to join Bulgaria as a seventh Republic of Yugoslavia or the 16th Republic of the USSR”.